FHP looking for unidentified vehicle after pedestrian killed on McGregor Blvd

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed in a two-vehicle crash on McGregor Blvd, near Kapok Court, Saturday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a pickup truck was traveling west on McGregor, east of Kapok Court, around 6:18 a.m.

The pedestrian crossed McGregor Blvd, in front of the approaching pickup truck. The vehicle collided with the pedestrian.

After the initial collision, a second vehicle, which was traveling behind the pickup truck, also hit the pedestrian.

The driver of the first vehicle remained on the scene.

The second vehicle was a white pickup truck, according to FHP. The driver left the scene after the crash. FHP is working to identify the vehicle.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the first pickup truck was not injured.

Anyone with information regarding the white pickup truck is asked to contact FHP.