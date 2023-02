LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating after an early Monday morning crash involving a Lee County Sheriff's Deputy in Lehigh Acres.

Troopers responded to Randolph Street E and Naples Avenue S around 4:30 a.m. after investigators say a car ran a stop sign and crashed into the deputy's patrol vehicle.

According to FHP, the deputy had minor injuries and the crash is under investigation.