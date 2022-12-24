Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

FHP investigating fatal hit-and-run after driver fled the scene

Florida Highway Patrol
WFTX Digital
Florida Highway Patrol
Posted at 11:16 AM, Dec 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-24 11:16:07-05

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead Friday night.

Around 7:06 p.m., an unidentified driver was traveling south on Old U.S. 41south of Compound Road. Meanwhile, the pedestrian was walking in the southbound lane of Old 41.

The front of the vehicle collided with the pedestrian. The driver then fled the scene, traveling south on Old 41.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene.

The identity of the driver and the vehicle remain unknown. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact FHP or Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 NEWS WEEKNIGHTS AT 5PM∙6PM∙10PM∙11PM