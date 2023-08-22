FHP investigates crash after Port Authority Officer was injured

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash after a Port Authority Police Officer and motorist were injured in an early morning crash.

According to FHP, an SUV was traveling north on Treeline Avenue when it approached the Port Authority vehicle and a Nissan Sentra that was stopped due to a traffic stop.

The Port Authority agent was standing outside of their vehicle when the SUV collided with its vehicle causing the Port Authority vehicle to collide with another car.

FHP says the drivers sustained minor injuries and is currently investigating the crash.