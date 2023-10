LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating a crash in Lehigh Acres.

The Lee County School District says there was a crash involving a school bus at Gunnery Road and Ordnance Drive.

The school district says there were two students on board, but both are okay.

The FHP says the driver was taken to the hospital.

FHP is working on getting more details of the crash. Follow along with Fox 4 as we continue to bring you the latest updates.