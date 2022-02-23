FHP: Fatal crash results in a Fleeing and Eluding arrest

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol searches for a vehicle that fled the scene of a traffic stop and finds it weeks later involved in a fatal crash.

The FHP attempted a traffic stop on North Tamiami Trail near the Edison Bridge on a Dodge Charger for speeding and driving with no headlights on February 2.

There was then an investigation over the next few weeks to find the vehicle.

On February, 22 the FHP responded to the scene of a fatal crash on US 41 and Littleton Road and discovered the vehicle involved was the Dodge Charger they had been looking for.

Troopers identified the driver and placed him under arrest and transported him to the Lee County Jail.

The cause of the fatal crash is said to still be under investigation.