LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A crash near the intersection of Unice Avenue North and 71st Street West left one person deceased and the other transported to the hospital on Sunday morning.

Lee County Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol were at the scene of the accident and although it is still under investigation FHP confirmed that the vehicle had crashed into the tree and exploded.

According to FHP, more specifics of the crash are waiting to be confirmed.