FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating a hit-and-run crash on Monday morning and now troopers are looking for the driver.

Troopers say it happened at Cypress Lake Drive and Mariner Way at 1:55 a.m.

FHP says the sports utility vehicle hit the condominium building and the driver fled the crash scene on foot.

They have not identified the driver at this time.

No one was hurt.

The crash is under investigation.