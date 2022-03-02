FHP: Bicyclist hit by a vehicle on Pondella Road

FORT MYERS, Fla. — According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, a bicyclist was traveling West on Pondella Road, approaching the Intersection of Pinecrest Street in Ft. Myers, with no lighting of any sorts when a vehicle's front collided with the pedestrian.

The vehicle was also traveling West on Pondella Road and had reportedly approached the pedestrian from behind; the vehicle's front had then collided with the pedestrian on the bicycle.

The pedestrian was transported with reportadly serious injuries to Gulf Coast Medical Center