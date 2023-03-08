FGCU's women's basketball team continues its quest for fifth straight tournament crown

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Gulf Coast University women's basketball team continues its quest for a fifth straight ASUN Tournament crown.

The women's basketball team has won 12 straight games this season and is two victories away from a 12th ASUN tournament title.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be available for viewing on ESPN+.

The team captured its 13th regular season championship which locked down the top seed in the tournament.

Tickets for the ASUN Tournament are on sale now at www.FGCUTickets.com [admin.fgcuathletics.com], and at the Alico Arena ticket office.