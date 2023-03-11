FGCU Women's Basketball gearing up for Saturday's game

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Gulf Coast University Women's Basketball team are gearing up for a big game Saturday night, which could send them to next week's NCAA tournament.

The FGCU Eagles are 31-3 this season and ranked 23rd in the nation.

Tonight's game against the Liberty Lady Flames will determine who makes it into the NCAA bracket.

The Eagles play in the ASUN, a league that will likely only send the tournament champion. They advanced to the ASUN final after an 18-point win over Stetson and a 51-34 victory over Austin Peay last week.

Tonight, they face Liberty, who handed them their last loss 14 games ago.

The game starts at 7 p.m. at Alico Arena.

If the Eagles win tonight, ESPN's bracket projection has them as an 11-seed for the women's tournament, and that they'd meet 6-seed Michigain.