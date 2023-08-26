Watch Now
FGCU softball team volunteers with Habitat for Humanity on Women's Equality Day

Fox 4's Ella Rhoades was out in Cape Coral as the FGCU Women's Softball team volunteered with Habitat for Humanity.
Posted at 11:10 AM, Aug 26, 2023
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties recognized Women's Equality Day with the help of Florida Gulf Coast University's Women's Softball team on their build.

The Cape Coral build site will soon be the home for a local single mom who works in the medical field. She'll raise her son in their new home.

Lee and Hendry Counties Habiat for Humanity Communications Director Cece Schepp said, "It's Women's Equality Day, how perfect to welcome a women led construction volunteer group that are going to be raising the walls in a male dominated industry."

Crews previously laid the the foundation for the home, but August 28 will mark the official start of the home's construction.

FGCU regularly volunteers with Habitat for Humanity.

Schepp said they plan to finish the home in February 2024.

