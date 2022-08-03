FGCU receives $22.9 million grant

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Commerce announced its grant of $22.9 million for Florida Gulf Coast University.

The industry focuses are in transportation, distribution and logistics including healthcare, manufacturing and education.

FGCU is one of 32 of industry-led workforce training partnerships across the country that are part of the $500 million Good Jobs Challenge funded by President Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

The goal, according to the Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration, is to “enable communities across the country to invest in innovative approaches to workforce development that will secure job opportunities for more than 50,000 Americans.”

The 32 winners were picked from 509 applicants.

Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo, said she feels this funding is beneficial for the future of the workforce.

“A trained workforce is essential to ensuring that the United States can compete and succeed in the 21st century,” Secretary Raimondo said. “Thanks to funding from the American Rescue Plan, the Commerce Department is able to make once-in-a-generation investments in industry-driven, and locally-led workforce systems that will create high-quality jobs and accelerate regional economic growth, especially for underserved communities.”