FGCU Men's Basketball team stays in high spirits amid flight delays

FORT MYERS, FLA. — From delays across the country, to delays in Southwest Florida at RSW International Airport.

RSW was in a frenzy following the FFA’s ground stop notice Wednesday morning.

One of the flights stuck on the ground included FGCU’s Men’s Basketball team.

The Eagles were on their way to Charlotte, it’s the one stop they had to make before their final destination in Kentucky.

Fox 4 reporter Alexandra Rangel talked to the team as they figured out how they would get more than 20 players and staff to their game on time.

“It’s out of our control so we’re not going to be negative or play the victim,” said Head Coach Patrick Chambers.

The team takes on Eastern Kentucky Thursday night.

Chambers said he reminded his players to keep a good attitude and their heads up.

“I got on the bus, I said hey, we got some things going on, thrown our way, but guess what that’s our foundation our foundation is attitude,” he said.

It’s a foundation his players stood firm on as their flight status was up in the air.

“Control what you can control, and the rest will take care of itself,” said Caleb Catto, FGCU point guard.

“A little frustrated, but we talk a lot about attitude in this program. We just gotta keep a good attitude and we’ll be alright,” said Austin Richie, FGCU point guard.

