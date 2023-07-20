FGCU hosts basketball camp for Boys and Girls Club of Lee County

FORT MYERS, Fla — Thursday, Florida Gulf Coast University basketball players and coaches hosted a basketball camp for members of the Boys and Girls Club of Lee County.

The camp began at 9 a.m. and included activities for children from ages six to 15.

This is the second year FGCU has hosted the camp. Boys and Girls Club CEO Denise Gergley said the club plans events that the kids normally wouldn’t have the opportunity to participate in.

“Team sports teach kids a lot of great things. They teach them about team work, resilience, perseverance, hard work, dedication. They look up to these players,” Gergley said.

Players said they enjoy working with kids and hope to leave on impact on their lives.

Both organizations plan to hold the event again next year.