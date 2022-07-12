FGCU holds summer softball, baseball camp for future Eagles

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — All across the country, camps are taking place on the diamond, and at FGCU, it's no different.

"FGCU is one of the best, and I plan to play here one day," said Tori Payne.

Coach David Deiros has quite a few prospects for the next few years.

"I think we are a really good softball community and softball state," said Deiros. "So we always like to recruit within our community. But we also have some recruits from out of state that are here to get a taste of what it's like to play here in southwest Florida."

One of those recruits is Tori Payne from Wellington High School. Although she's swagged out in Florida gear, she's got FGCU set in her sights.

"FGCU is definitely a dream school of mine," said Payne. "The area is beautiful, the coaching staff is wonderful and it would be wonderful to play here at FGCU."

Of course, over at Swanson Field, it's no different, as these young baseball players, hope to get a chance to learn from some Division 1 athletes.

"I'm hoping to learn more about just anything in general," said Zackery Poynor. "More about baseball."

Just like a lot of these kids, Zackery Poynor has some pretty big dreams set for himself.

"Oh one team is love to play for is the Toronto Blue Jays," said Poynor. "I use to live around where they play. So, yeah that would be one of my favorite teams."

But for now, he'll be looking for a chance to get better and then select a college.

For some of these current Eagles, it's a great chance for them to give some knowledge to hopefully some future players.

"You get to coach them and you get to learn from coaching them. The best way to learn something is to teach it. Us teaching them how to do it also reminds you of how to do it and how they see you as a college athlete."

