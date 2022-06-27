FGCU, Boys & Girls Club working on water safety

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Boys & Girls Club of Lee County is getting the chance to teach children a valuable tool for both fun and safety.

"They're learning about how to help each other, they're learning to float and blow bubbles," said Denise Gergley. "Just general safety around the water. With so much water here in Southwest Florida it's such a critical need in our community."

According to a study by the CDC, they found that there are over 3,900 fatal drownings around the country that take place every year.

And during that study, they found that between 2015 and 2019, Florida was ranked 4th for those fatal drownings.

“ I just think that knowledge for our kids they know what to do and they’re not panicking," said Gergley. "So they can get to the side safely or reach out a hand to someone who is in need of help. It’s just really critical for anyone living in Southwest Florida around this much water.“

For many young swimmers out there, they don’t always have a pool at their disposal, and so, the Boys & Girls Club took it upon themselves.

“A lot of our kids don’t have access to pools, don’t have swim lessons," said Gergley. "So for FGCU to open up the aquatic center is just such a blessing for us. They have been amazing and our kids have enjoyed the experience. They’ve learned a lot.”

With these valuable lessons being learned, they hope their kids can enjoy the summer and do so safely.

“You can see their smiling faces," said Gergley. "They are enjoying every minute of this. They’re learning something that could possibly save a life.”

