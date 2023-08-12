FGCU biologist calls record temperatures' impact on wildlife 'alarming'

After a week of record setting temperatures in Southwest Florida, Fox 4 is taking a look at how the heat is impacting local wildlife.

"What we are discovering is pretty alarming," said Billy Gunnels, Department Chair and Professor of Biology at Florida Gulf Coast University.

Climate issues have killed off 50% of honey bee colonies nationwide this year. That issue was worsened in SWFL by Hurricane Ian, and is now being intensified by the heat.

"A lot of species are becoming more rare, potentially endangered and extinct, directly as a result of very hot temperatures," Gunnels said.

Species like sea turtles are on the list of at risk wildlife. The heat is causing a high number of female hatchlings and fewer male hatchlings.

"Sea turtles determine the sex of their species by the temperature of the nest," Gunnels explained.

This is adding a layer of difficulty to reproduction.

One of Florida's protected birds is joining that list, too.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said burrowing owls are facing a loss of habitat, and are protected for that reason. Now, they're not catching as much reprieve as they normally would when the sun goes down.

"Burrowing owls are somewhat able to escape heat because they go into their burrows, but as the daytime and, importantly, as the night time temps stay hotter... this is going to cause physiological issues," Gunnels said.

He encourages recycling and using solar power when possible, but overall believes societal change is key in mitigating climate change.