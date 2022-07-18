FGCU beach volleyball team places in top 20% for academics

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The U.S. Marine Corps and the American Volleyball Association’s Academic Honor Roll announced that FGCU’s beach volleyball team academically placed in the top 20%.

The beach volleyball team had the highest GPA of all 15 FGCU athletic programs during both semesters of the 2021-2022 school year. In the fall, they had a cumulative GPA of 3.79 and a 3.77 in the spring.

Team members made the Dean’s and President’s list both semesters.

The team’s head coach, Chris Sweat, said he was proud of the girls’ work on and off the beach courts.

“Every girl we have takes their academics very seriously and this award shows how hard all of them work throughout the year," Sweat said. "They had a very successful year on the court and it's great to see how successful they are off the court and in the classroom as well."

On the sand, the team had 29 wins last year. They ranked 20th and made an ASUN Championship match appearance.