FGCU awarded $22.9 in federal grant money for jobs placement program

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Securing a job after graduating from college is often a challenge, but new federal grant money could help some students at Florida Gulf Coast University.

The grant is $22.9 million, the biggest grant of it's kind in the school's history.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan's Good Jobs Challenge, and will be put toward a new program called the Southwest Florida Equitable Jobs Pipeline.

It aims at helping underserved students get training and credentials in order to get jobs with local employers throughout Southwest Florida.

Amir Neto, the Director of the Regional Economic Research Institute with FGCU, tells Fox 4 that this type of grant is different than the ones the school has received in the past, as it focuses specifically on job training for minority and rural students.

“The goal in this grant is to try to remove those barriers to allow people to get credentials and get jobs," says Neto.

If you or someone you know wants more information on how to apply for the grant, you can send an email to info@futuremakerscoalition.com.