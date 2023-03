FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Gulf Coast University Alumni Association is hosting a watch party today, March 18, as the FGCU Women's Basketball Team takes on the NCAA Tournament.

The watch party begins at 2 p.m. at Pelican Larry's Raw Bar & Grill, 19800 Village Center Drive, Fort Myers.

Join FGCU as they cheer on their girls for free giveaways and plenty of eagle spirit!