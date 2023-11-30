Festival of Trees returns to Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Holiday cheer is returning to the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center (SBDAC) for the 17 Annual Festival of Trees.

The festival is a chance for local businesses to decorate trees and raise money for Goodwill of Southwest Florida and SBDAC.

Guests will be able to view trees, vote on the best design, and buy raffle tickets to win one of the decorated trees.

Ticketsare on sale for $2 and free admission for any child under the age of 5.

The festival begins on November 30 and will continue through December 3.

Festival Events:



December 1st: Wreath Lighting and live concern by Roasaline from 7-10 p.m.

December 2nd: Santa's Block Party from 10 - 2 p.m.

December 3rd: A tree raffle drawing at 5 p.m.

Attendants are also encouraged to participate in the Teddy Bear/ Toy Drive. The toys collected during the event will be distributed to local children's charities around Southwest Florida.

The Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center says that the entrance fee will be waived with a donation.