FEMA update in Lee County following Hurricane Ian

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The following information is from FEMA here in Lee County: Individual Assistance Registrations at www.DisasterAssistance.gov Total: 163,141 Individual Household Program Assistance: Already paid: $60.69 million

Approved: $165.26 million Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA): Eligible: 12,679

Currently Checked In: 282

Hotels utilized: 137 Inspections: Required: 74,461. This reflects applicants identified as being eligible for inspection at registration:

Assigned: 41,138. This is the total number of inspections issued to an inspector. It includes initial inspections as well as re-inspections.

Completed: 31,528. This is the total number of inspections returned by the inspector to FEMA.

Pending: 9,610. These are inspections that have not been returned. Note: Only 12% of the inspections are pending at this time. Disaster Survivor Assistance: Survivors Registered: 3,620

Homes Visited 6,660

Survivor Interactions 11,232

