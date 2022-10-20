Watch Now
FEMA update in Lee County following Hurricane Ian

Jay Reeves/AP
A man hauls debris away from a pizza restaurant that was badly damaged by Hurricane Ian at Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)
Posted at 12:31 PM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 12:32:55-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The following information is from FEMA here in Lee County:

Individual Assistance

Registrations at www.DisasterAssistance.gov

  • Total: 163,141

Individual Household Program Assistance:

  • Already paid: $60.69 million
  • Approved: $165.26 million

Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA):

  • Eligible: 12,679
  • Currently Checked In: 282
  • Hotels utilized: 137

Inspections:

  • Required: 74,461. This reflects applicants identified as being eligible for inspection at registration:
  • Assigned: 41,138. This is the total number of inspections issued to an inspector. It includes initial inspections as well as re-inspections.
  • Completed: 31,528. This is the total number of inspections returned by the inspector to FEMA.  
  • Pending: 9,610. These are inspections that have not been returned. Note: Only 12% of the inspections are pending at this time.

Disaster Survivor Assistance:

  • Survivors Registered: 3,620
  • Homes Visited 6,660
  • Survivor Interactions 11,232
