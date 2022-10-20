FEMA update in Lee County following Hurricane Ian

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The following information is from FEMA here in Lee County:
Individual Assistance
Registrations at www.DisasterAssistance.gov
- Total: 163,141
Individual Household Program Assistance:
- Already paid: $60.69 million
- Approved: $165.26 million
Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA):
- Eligible: 12,679
- Currently Checked In: 282
- Hotels utilized: 137
Inspections:
- Required: 74,461. This reflects applicants identified as being eligible for inspection at registration:
- Assigned: 41,138. This is the total number of inspections issued to an inspector. It includes initial inspections as well as re-inspections.
- Completed: 31,528. This is the total number of inspections returned by the inspector to FEMA.
- Pending: 9,610. These are inspections that have not been returned. Note: Only 12% of the inspections are pending at this time.
Disaster Survivor Assistance:
- Survivors Registered: 3,620
- Homes Visited 6,660
- Survivor Interactions 11,232