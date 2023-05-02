FEMA teams up with Habitat for Humanity to provide temporary housing in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties is partnering with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide temporary housing in the Heritage Heights neighborhood for families displaced due to Hurricane Ian.

FEMA reached out to Habitat Humanity about establishing an agreement to lease a portion of undeveloped property within the Heritage Heights development.

The lease will allow FEMA to provide and maintain temporary housing on Habitat’s property until families can safely return home.

The site will include enclosed privacy by a fence and accessible housing units for 58 families.

The location will provide convenient access to public transportation, hospitals, and medical centers.

As of this month, FEMA reported more than 1,150 households have received assistance through multiple temporary housing options, with more than half residing in Lee County.