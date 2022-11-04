FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A new FEMA disaster recovery center is opening in Cape Coral Friday morning. It will open at the Lake Kennedy Center off Santa Barbara Boulevard.

FEMA’s DRC will help people apply for federal assistance and will help guide them through that process.

Fox 4 heard from SWFL residents who said they’re having trouble navigating FEMA paperwork because of certain criteria.

FEMA announced the new recovery center at town hall Thursday night, and that’s also where residents expressed concerns and confusion regarding what’s called FEMA’s 50-percent rule.

FEMA representatives explained the “50 percent rule” on building recovery, flood insurance and small business administration loans.

The rule applies to structures in special flood hazard areas that need repairs. Those structures have to be deemed damaged to the point that the building’s market value is reduced by at least 50-percent from before the disaster occurred.

This rule determines what type of funds will be available to the applicant.

Cape Coral's fire chief Ryan Lamb said FEMA’s recovery center will provide residents with the extra help they need in understanding FEMA’s process.

“We’re excited to have a disaster recovery center from FEMA," Lamb said. "This is where FEMA representatives will actually be able to work with individuals here in our city to work through some of their specific cases and questions and individual scenarios to help them get good results.”

The center is open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 400 Santa Barbara Boulevard.