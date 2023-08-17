Fecal bacteria found in Bonita Beach water

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Lee County is advising the public not to enter the water at Bonita Beach Park due to high levels of Enterococcus bacteria.

The bacteria was identified during routine testing on August 16.

Enterococcus bacteria is typically found in the intestinal tract of humans and animals.

High levels of the bacteria may be caused by pollution from storm water runoff, pets, wildlife or sewage. It is associated with an increased risk of diarrhea and abdominal pain, and could pose an increased risk of disease.

DOH is advising people to not wade or swim in the water at Bonita Beach Park until further notice.

The advisory will be lifted when bacteria levels are below the accepted health level. New test results are expected to be available on August 22.