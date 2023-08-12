FDOT to install wrong way alert systems across I-75 in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Beginning this week, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will start work to add wrong way alert systems to many roadways across the state — and right here in Southwest Florida.

These alert systems will work to prevent the tragic crashes that can happen when a driver is traveling the wrong way on an off ramp. A study from FDOT found that of the 1,400 off ramps in Florida, nearly 40% (520) are considered hot spots for accidents.

Some of those hot spots are along I-75 in the Fort Myers area, including at RSW, Daniels Pkwy., MLK Jr. Blvd, Luckett Rd. and Bayshore Rd.

Starting this Monday, crews will be out in those areas beginning construction. FDOT said when the project is complete, these systems should be able to detect when a vehicle is driving the wrong way, activate lights on the signs to alert the driver, send an immediate alert to officials and to message boards to alert nearby drivers.

Lieutenant Greg Bueno with Florida Highway Patrol said these systems will be key to increasing response times in an area that's seen many tragedies come from wrong way drivers.

Lt. Bueno also reminds drivers to keep their eyes on the road and be alert while driving, especially as crews will be out working in these areas from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The project is expected to be complete by early 2024.