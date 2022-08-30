FDOT study in Cape Coral looks at widening Burnt Store Rd.

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral, one of the fastest growing cities in America, could be seeing some new development.

A new study projecting how much traffic is expected to increase in the next two decades is also looking at ways to improve Burnt Store Rd. in the northeast portion of town by adding extra lanes.

The study will be discussed Tuesday evening at a workshop being held by the Florida Department of Transportation at the Northwest Regional Library, 519 Chiquita Blvd N from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

FDOT projects 9,800-14,000 vehicles use Burnt Store Rd. everyday.

By 2045 they project that number will increase to 22,500-32,500 vehicles each day.

The FDOT study has come up with two ways to widen the road to improve traffic flows.

One alternative they’re proposing is widening the two-lane road to four lanes with future accommodations for 6 lanes.

This option would have a 40-foot medium between the lanes and a canal on the east side of the lanes for off-site water flows.

The second alternative is very similar to the first. The only difference is instead of a canal a pipe would be constructed for water flows.

They are also evaluating safety lanes for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Both of these alternatives also include a replacement of the southbound bridge over Gator Slough Canal.

This project is about 6 miles of roadway starting at Van Buren Parkway and extends to the Charlotte line.

Although new development in the Cape has been met with resistance from some residents, we spoke to Councilman Keith Long, who says these developments are something the city needs to be involved in.

“This is the next opportunity as far as developmental growth in Cape Coral, so that's where it’s headed," he said. "We want to get ahead of it and make sure we are playing an active role in shaping that corridor.”

