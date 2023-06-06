FDOT: Overnight lane closures for Sanibel Causeway repairs

SANIBEL, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) crews will be working on the Sanibel Causeway on Tuesday evening.

The lane closures will be from 8:00 p.m. Tuesday to 5:00 a.m. Wednesday at the toll plaza to Port Comfort Road.

FDOT says one lane will remain open in each direction during the overnight work.

Bicyclists are encouraged to use another mode of transportation to travel the Causeway, and pedestrians are not permitted.

Motorists are reminded that travel may be delayed in the area, and to obey the speed limit of 20 MPH.