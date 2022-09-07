FDOT looking to add sidewalks near Cape Coral High School

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Wednesday the Cape Coral City Council will talk about safety along a main thoroughfare on Santa Barbara Boulevard.

It's an effort between the city and the Florida Department of Transportation to improve pedestrian access and safety along Southwest Santa Barbara Place.

The plan must first be approved by the city council.

FDOT says it not only wants to improve safety for students at Cape Coral High School, but the sidewalk project would also improve pedestrian access for commercial businesses in the area.

The project would add new sidewalks on Southwest Santa Barbara Place starting at Nicholas Parkway down to Southwest 20th street.

According to FDOT, the project would be funded through a Transportation Alternatives Grant of about $113,000.

In order to approve this project, the mayor must authorize what’s called a Local Agency Agreement with FDOT and the city of Cape Coral.

The meeting starts at 4:30 p.m. at the Cape Coral council chambers.