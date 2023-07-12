FDOT and the City of Cape Coral installing new school zone signs

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral and the Florida Department of Transportation are working to install new school zone road signs to make the area safer for students.

Two years ago, the state said all schools across Lee, Okeechobee, Polk, and Manatee County need to update their school zone signs and lights.

As of July 3, seven schools in Cape Coral have the new signs including Nicaea Academy of Cape Coral, St. Andrews Catholic School, Oasis Elementary, Middle and High School, Cape Elementary School, and Pelican Elementary School.

The city still needs to install the new signs at 12 other schools including Heritage Charter Academy of Cape Coral, Christa McAuliffe Charter School, Skyline Elementary School, Patriot Elementary School, Trafalgar Elementary School, Hector A Cafferata Elementary School, Diplomat Elementary and Middle School, Mariner Middle School, Cape Coral Christian School, Cape Coral Charter School and Trafalgar Middle School.

The state will pay for the installation of the new signs, but the city will pay for the maintenance which costs around $40,000 per year.

The Committee of Transportation for Cape Coral will meet at 9 a.m. to discuss the progress of the project.