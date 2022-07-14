LEE COUNTY, Fla. — There is one stretch of McGregor Boulevard, that passes under College Parkway where the state department of transportation is trying to stop left-turn crashes.

After hearing the various opinions of thousands who drive this 1-mile stretch every day, FDOT will be offering a new, updated proposal at Thursday's public meeting.

"This meeting is to represent, with the public’s suggestions," Tricia Pichette, communications specialist for FDOT, district one explained.

FDOT says in that updated presentation they’ll propose to remove the center turn lane and a raised median, taking out the center turn lane on McGregor Blvd from Edinburgh Drive South to Cypress Lake Drive.

A road where drivers often go between Cape Coral or Fort Myers to get to the beaches, but here’s the idea to make it safer, "extended turning lanes, so that people can turn more safely."

From College Parkway to Cypress Lake Drive, McGregor has five lanes, two in each direction and the center turn lane.

Pichette says this move would try to cut down on the crashes here.

In both May and June of this year, a deadly crash happened at McGregor and Cypress Lake, "so, this meeting is to represent the project this time with, what, being more reflective of what people suggested," Pichette said.

According to FDOT's database and The University of Florida's Signal Four Analytics, from 2014 to 2017, there were 275 crashes in this one-mile stretch.

To try and lower that number, FDOT will take the feedback and start the next step, to see that, you can click here, http://www.swflroads.com/project/447884-1

The FDOT website says the construction cost would be $890,000 with a completion date of early 2024, less than two years from now.

The public meeting is set for Thursday, July 14 from 5:30 pm-7:30 pm at f-s-w. people can also watch remotely and can even give comments online at swflroads.com.