FDOH offers adult mental health First Aid training

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Lee County is offering adult mental health First Aid training at no cost to the public on Thursday.

The course will be held at Pondella Clinic in North Fort Myers.

Nearly one in five U.S. adults lives with a mental illness, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

It’s the second time the state health department is offering the course in Lee County. According to Lee County Health’s website, they’ve had a high volume of people looking to register for the course.

The course is eight hours and it will cover risk factors and warning signs for mental health and addiction concerns, strategies for how to interact with a person in a crisis, and where to turn to for help.

The course will even teach participants how to administer naloxone in the event of an opioid overdose.

Topics covered range from depression, mood disorders, anxiety disorders, trauma, and psychosis.

The course will also talk about recovery, resiliency, and teaching people that individuals can and do get better with the right help.