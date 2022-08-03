FDLE cancels missing child alert for 6-year-old Lee County girl

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A child reported missing since July 1 was recovered safely Wednesday, hours after a statewide Missing Child Alert was issued.

The six-year-old was last seen more than a month ago in the area of the 2200 block of Fowler St. in Fort Myers.

She had been believed to be in the company of two adults.

FDLE issued the Missing Child Alert shortly before 9:30 a.m. Monday, and the alert was rescinded around 2:30 p.m.

The agency provided no further details other than that the child was safe and the alert was cleared.