FBI and Fort Myers Police investigating social media threats against local NAACP chapter

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County NAACP has the Fort Myers Police Department along with the FBI in Tampa looking into recent posts that escalated into serious threats of violence.

President of the Lee County NAACP Jame Muwakkil says the threats started on June 10, 2022.

This is after a person, posting under the name “Anthony Wright” took to the group's Facebook page and wrote about the NAACP not helping bi-racial children who have a white parent and are victims of a hate crime.

Muwakkil says the posts escalated on Tuesday when that same account posted the following:

"I'm gonna show this country what blacks have done to me and if blacks come within 2 ft of you and you don't kill them. You will be the victim of a violent hate crime and it will be covered up.” A person, posting under the name “Anthony Wright”

Muwakkil says after not taking action on Wright’s first post, this one led to getting law enforcement involved. Then on Wednesday night, the same account posted again. This time the post said, “It's time to show this country what you people have done to me in my family.”

NAACP President did acknowledge that, in his position, he has had to deal with negative or even threatening language from time to time.

But the words used here are now why Fort Myers Police is the lead investigator, with assistance now from Cape Police, and even the FBI.