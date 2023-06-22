Fatal motorcycle crash on MLK and Veronica Shoemaker

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police Department responded to a fatal vehicle vs. motorcycle crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Veronica Shoemaker Blvd. around 3:23 p.m. Thursday.
Roadways in the area were closed for nearly two hours. As of 5:08 p.m., they have reopened.
FMPD said the driver of the vehicle, a sedan, remained on scene after the collision.
Fort Myers Police are working a vehicle vs motorcycle traffic accident near Veronica Shoemaker and Dr Martin Luther King (82). Westbound lanes of (82) will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. Please seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/bmKJ0mKYie
— Fort Myers Police (@fortmyerspolice) June 22, 2023