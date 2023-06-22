Watch Now
Fatal motorcycle crash on MLK and Veronica Shoemaker

Fort Myers Police Department
Posted at 5:21 PM, Jun 22, 2023
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police Department responded to a fatal vehicle vs. motorcycle crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Veronica Shoemaker Blvd. around 3:23 p.m. Thursday.

Roadways in the area were closed for nearly two hours. As of 5:08 p.m., they have reopened.

FMPD said the driver of the vehicle, a sedan, remained on scene after the collision.

