Fatal motorcycle crash in Lehigh Acres causing lane closures

Posted at 6:17 PM, Apr 16, 2023
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol Troopers and deputies with Lee County Sheriff's Office are on scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in Lehigh Acres.

East and westbound lanes of Lee Blvd. are closed at the intersection of Joan Avenue North.

FHP is investigating to determine details of the crash.

