Fatal motorcycle crash in Lehigh Acres causing lane closures

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol Troopers and deputies with Lee County Sheriff's Office are on scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in Lehigh Acres.

East and westbound lanes of Lee Blvd. are closed at the intersection of Joan Avenue North.

Deputies are currently assisting FHP Troopers with traffic control on Lee Boulevard in Lehigh Acres.



Traffic will be affected for an undetermined amount of time. pic.twitter.com/VypYlBt9Lz — Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) April 16, 2023

FHP is investigating to determine details of the crash.