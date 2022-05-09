Fatal hit and run on Palm Beach Boulevard

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A pedestrian dies after a vehicle reportedly committed a hint and run on Palm Beach Boulevard by Alta Vista Avenue.

According to the report, the incident occurred around 3:30 AM on Sunday when a pedestrian was attempting to cross Palm Beach Boulevard and was struck.

The vehicle’s color is said to be dark and an SUV, possibly a Jeep.

The area roadway where the crash occurred reportedly has an opening in the median that is made for assisting pedestrians when they cross.

A witness who said they heard the crash reportedly saw an SUV (Jeep) leaving the scene eastbound.

According to SWFL, the suspect vehicle should have damage to the left front bumper and some missing plastic pieces from the bumper.

The pedestrian who was hit passed from the injuries and the name of the victim is said to not be released until the nearest relation is notified.

For anyone with tips or information, SWFL Crime Stoppers says to call them at 1-800-780-TIPS or you can submit tips online.

Tipsters will be anonymous and are said to be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.