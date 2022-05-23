Fatal crash on US 41 near Williams Road

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A vehicle crash kills an 86-year-old passenger and seriously injures the 88-year-old driver on US 41 Williams Road in Lee County.

On Sunday around 9:20 PM, Florida Highway Patrol was called to the scene.

Vehicle one, a sedan, was traveling north on US 41, and vehicle two, a pickup truck, was traveling North on US 41.

The sedan had turned left in front of the pickup truck that was approaching and the front of the pickup truck collided with the back of the sedan.

Both cars came to rest on Williams Road. The 86-year-old passenger of the sedan was sent to the hospital where she passed.

The crash remains under investigation.