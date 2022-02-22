Fatal crash closes northbound lanes of N Tamiami Trl.

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the scene of a fatal crash which is causing major backups along US-41 Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Tamiami Trl. and Littleton Rd.

A complete closure of north and southbound lanes of Tamiami was initially reported as work continues to clear the scene and complete an investigation. Southbound lanes were reopened as of 6:15 a.m.

