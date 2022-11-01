Fatal crash closes Midpoint as tolls on bridge resume

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A fatal crash closed the Midpoint Bridge for several hours early Tuesday morning, the same day tolls on the roadway are due to reactivate.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded on the Fort Myers side of the bridge near Colonial Blvd. around midnight.

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles' website marks the incident as a fatality. No further details were made immediately available.

FHP is expected to provide further details about the incident as their investigation continues.

The bridge was reopened to motorists by 3:45 a.m.

Tolls are reactivated on the Midpoint and Cape Coral bridges as of Tuesday. They had been suspended for one month following the landfall of Hurricane Ian.