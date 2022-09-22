Fatal crash closes Colonial Blvd. at I-75

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Colonial Boulevard is closed in both directions after a crash that resulted in a fatality.

Fort Myers police confirmed the crash around 10 a.m. Thursday. near the I-75 off-ramp.

Images from FDOT cameras the crash involves a sedan and a tanker truck.

Investigators say eastbound lanes are being diverted to I-75 via Six Mile Cypress Parkway.

Westbound lanes are diverting to Forum Boulevard.

Cleanup and investigation are expected to keep the area closed for several hours.