FORT MYERS, Fla. — A moped driver is dead after Florida Highway Patrol says the driver ran a stop sign and crashed into a truck.

FHP says around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, the 32-year-old Fort Myers man driving the moped failed to stop for the stop sign at Ortiz Avenue near Dean Street. He crashed into the left side of a pickup truck.

The moped driver flew off and later died at the hospital. The crash is under investigation.

There is no roadblock in the area.