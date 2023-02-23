Farmer Joe's Fresh Market is celebrating Florida's strawberry season

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida's strawberry season is at its peak and in support of Florida agriculture Farmer Joe's Fresh Market is set to host a Strawberry Festival on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will offer a variety of foods, activities, and a chance to learn about animal welfare.

Farmer Joe's Fresh Market will offer strawberry items made fresh in-house such as summer berry salad, strawberry shortcake, strawberry salsa, and strawberry wine.

Some of the activities will include face painting, a bounce house obstacle course, and a pie-eating contest.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office will be in attendance with their Animal Cruelty Task Force to educate visitors about animal welfare and how they can help.

The Sheriff's Office will also offer fingerprinting services for children, which can be a useful tool in case of an emergency.