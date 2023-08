LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Lehigh Acres Fire District (LAFD) responded to a house fire Saturday morning that displaced two residents and their dog.

The fire started in the garage of the home, located at 3931 21st Street W. No one was injured.

Volunteers with the Red Cross also responded to the scene and provided emergency assistance to the victims, including financial aid, health and mental health services.

LAFD is working to determine the cause of the fire.