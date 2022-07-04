Family confirms brother, sister died by drowning near FGCU lakefront

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Family members have identified the two children who were pulled from Lake Como, near Florida Gulf Coast University, on Monday and confirmed that the pair died in an apparent drowning.

Relatives identified the children as 12-year-old Gabby Maria Walker and 7-year-old Jemel James ("JJ") Walker. Jemel was reportedly pronounced dead Monday. Gabby passed next, after being taken to an intensive care unit.

San Carlos Park Fire Protection & Service District first revealed details about the investigation by way of a single photo posted to their Facebook page.

The photo depicts two divers conducting an underwater search, which began around 2:45 p.m. Monday.

Before being identified, JJ and Gabby were initially described as in "critical condition" and receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

However, nearly an hour later, the sheriff's office changed the status of the case to a death investigation. Foul play is not suspected by investigators.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time," Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a written statement.

FGCU also released a statement Tuesday saying: