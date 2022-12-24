Families at RSW left scrambling as they try to make it home for the holidays

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Christmas is just two days away and with the holiday so near, plenty will be traveling to make it home on time.

But some winter weather could have other plans, as hundreds of flights throughout the country have been cancelled. It’s even impacting some of those flying out of Southwest Florida International Airport.

"Hoping to get home before Christmas!" said one traveler.

It’s a mission for so many at RSW. As cars arrive, dropping off bustling travelers hoping to make it home in time for the holidays.

“I’m prepared- scarf and boots are on so far,” said another.

As a winter storm barrels through the Midwest, cancelling dozens of flights.

“I wasn’t too concerned, as far as Connecticut," said Chantelle Gittens, traveling to Connecticut to visit family. "We’ve had a couple of pretty bad storms in the past so I’m kind of used to it.”

Some receiving fortunate news at the flight information boards and others not so much.

"Two delays and now we’re stuck here until 5 a.m. tomorrow to try and get out of here.”

Like the Lane family trying to get back home to Chicago.

“We’ve got four kids with me, my wife and my mother-in-law,” said Jason Lane.

A family of seven who had no other option but to spend the night at the airport.

"We’re gonna be in these chairs and ready to go, probably at 3 a.m. to get on the plane.”

But where there’s not-so-good news, there’s also a silver lining...

"They did assure me that the plane for tomorrow is here already, and the crew is here already," said Lane. "She said there’s a 99% we’re getting out of here in the morning.”

Meaning there’s a 99% chance Christmas won’t be canceled this year.

And if there’s bad weather forecasted at your destination or connecting airport, RSW is asking those travelers to check with their airline to see if there are any changes to their flight. You can also monitor parking and receive updates from the airport online right here.