Fallen tree smashes vehicles at North Fort Myers daycare

WFTX
Posted at 12:17 PM, Aug 09, 2022
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — An oak tree did some heavy damage when it fell just outside a daycare center Tuesday morning.

According to witnesses, the tree fell around 9 a.m. on the property of Mis Mary's Daycare on the 1200 block of Barrett Rd.

The tree appeared to have destroyed a parked van and heavily damaged at least one other vehicle as well as a shed.

The witness, who did not wish to be identified, said no one was in either vehicle at the time.

A tree removal service was using a bucket crane to cut and remove the tree in segments.

No injuries have been reported.

