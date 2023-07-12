Facing eviction? Here's what you need to know

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — With affordable housing concerns a prime issue for so many renters in Southwest Florida, tenant and even landlords may not be fully familiar with the Lee County eviction process.

Since Hurricane Ian, the Lee County Clerk of Courts has reported an increase in evictions.

Lee County Clerk of Court Kevin Karnes said the process can be confusing and intimidating— and while the clerk and court cannot give legal advice, they can shed light on the steps people can take to navigate the system.

"I’ve been sleeping in parks, I’ve been sleeping in empty hotel rooms, I’ve been sleeping in friends' garages," said Mavin White.

That's White's reality since getting evicted from his home in Fort Myers earlier this year. He's staying with a family member for the next couple of nights until he has to find somewhere else to go.

He said the hardest part in all of this....

“With me being in a wheelchair I haven’t been able to get all of my nurse's visits," White said.

He isn't alone in the struggle. Lee County reported 4,473 eviction cases from January 2022 to June 2023.

“I guess it’s [the eviction] because I missed the court date," White said.

He said he paid his rent but, couldn't make it to court because he was in the hospital.

“With her telling her side to the judge and me not there, of course, he’s going to go with what’s there," White said.

“It’s important that we respond to the lawsuit and get to the next step," Karnes said.

Karnes said White's claim isn't uncommon, and is part of why they want the public to learn about the court system and the importance of showing up for court hearings.

“The judge is going to make a decision; we don’t know what decision the judges will make — but it’s important that you are there and your side of the story is represented," Karnes said.

The Clerk's office hosted a workshop teaching the ins and outs of the eviction process. Clickhere for the Eviction Process "How to" video.

As for White, he is hoping for more transparency moving forward.

“It's so easy to put an eviction notice on someone’s door, but it’s so hard to get other people to come out and help or see why the eviction was even made," White said.

The real estate group Loz Feliz reported the average rent in Florida has gone up 45% in the last three years, now the statewide average is $2,100 a month.

