Expect impacts, detours as traffic signal construction begins on Fort Myers Beach

Posted at 2:26 PM, Jun 11, 2023
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Lee County Department of Transportation (DOT) is advising motorists to use caution ahead of the construction of a new traffic signal on Fort Myers Beach.

The construction, in the area of Estero Boulevard and Crescent Street, is scheduled to begin Monday, June 12. Completion is expected by September.

The construction is part of a longtime plan to address congestion near the Matanzas Pass Bridge on the beach. Lee DOT and Florida DOT are planning improvements to San Carlos Blvd. and Estero Blvd., including re-configuring the traffic flow at the foot of the bridge and the construction of two traffic signals.

As construction begins, any detours will be posted, with traffic flow altered 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. After Thursday, June 14, minimal traffic impacts are anticipated. Any future lane closures will be intermittent and/or scheduled at night.

The contractor will also ensure that lighting used on the project site will be directed away from the beach to comply with sea turtle nesting season regulations.

